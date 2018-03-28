Fresno mayor axes fingerprint policy for food trucks, reimburses $500 security bond

After outcry from food truck operators, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said Wednesday he will eliminate many city requirements for food trucks to operate.
Food truck operators voiced frustration after they scrambled to meet the city's requirements to participate in FresYes Fest last weekend. The event drew 20 food trucks and more than 10,000 people to downtown Fresno.
The city required vendors to post a $500 security bond, submit fingerprints to the state Department of Justice and have a background check completed.
They mayor's office said in an announcement the requirements for fingerprinting, background checks and the $500 security bond will be eliminated. Every vendor who posted the bond, whether for FresYes Fest or any other time, will be refunded, city staff confirmed.
"While we have heard overwhelmingly favorable feedback about the record crowds at this year’s FresYes Fest, we also know that there were factors in the city’s special event permitting process that adversely affected some food truck vendors," Brand said.
"I want to thank my team for their quick response, and especially thank Mike Osegueda from FresYes Fest for bringing the vendors' concerns to my office and working with us to find a sensible solution that will help streamline our process and encourage more special events," Brand said. "My administration is committed to do everything we can to make Fresno the most business friendly city in the state."
Osegueda, the event organizer, said removing the fingerprinting and security bond requirements was a good decision.
"To me, that says they're listening to what the concerns are and addressing them and taking the right steps to move forward," he said. "I'm happy the city sought input from people familiar with food trucks and listened."
Sonny Paz, the owner of the food truck Burgers & More Co., said the reversal of the policy is more fair to food truck operators.
"It's a stress reliever that we don’t have to go out of our way to keep our business open and now we'll be treated the same as a restaurant," he said. "We've got a lot of big events coming up, like Grizzly Fest and the Taco Truck Throwdown. It's nice now we don't have to do all these extra things the city wanted us to do at the time of FresYes Fest."
The policy announcement was swift and in stride with the mayor's recent push for business friendly policies. Next month the mayor and a committee will begin work on Brand's Business Friendly Fresno 2.0! plan, which will include introducing new online permitting software, among other things.
At a city council meeting before FresYes Fest, Council President Esmeralda Soria complained about the issues food trucks faced, saying the city needed consistent policies. Craig Scharton, the former CEO of the Downtown Fresno Partnership who now is running for city council, also criticized the policy in a Facebook post after FresYes Fest.
Even Councilman Garry Bredefeld, who publicly clashed with the mayor over business friendly approaches, supported the policy change.
Soria said she was glad to see action taken on the issue and reimbursement to vendors.
"This is truly demonstrating that we’re business friendly," she said.
An amendment to the city's mobile vendor requirements will go before the city council next month.
