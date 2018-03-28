Protests over Stephon Clark’s death have gone national. Here’s where they’re happening

Protests over Stephon Clark’s death have spread across the country after boiling over at Golden 1 Center, Interstate 5 and Sacramento’s City Hall in the last week.

Wednesday marks the 10th day since Clark was fatally shot in his grandparents’ backyard by Sacramento Police Department officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet, who believed he was pointing a gun at them. The object in Clark’s hand turned out to be a cellphone.

San Diego, Portland, Ore., and Watertown, Mass., have all hosted protests of Clark’s death in recent days. Starting Wednesday, activists in the following cities will hold vigils or marches:

Phoenix — March 28, 6 p.m., Eastlake Park

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

New York City — March 28, 7 p.m., Columbus Circle

Durango, Colo. — March 29, 5:30 p.m., Fort Lewis College

Charlotte, N.C. — March 29, 7:20 p.m., Marshall Park

Dallas — March 30, 7 p.m., Main Street Garden Park

Las Vegas — March 31, 4:30 p.m., 2428 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Boston — April 4, 6 p.m., Boston Police Department headquarters

Seattle — April 7, 6 p.m., Westlake Park

Protests are expected in downtown Sacramento as early as 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Kiss Away Hate is also planning a 7 p.m. prayer march beginning at Cesar Chavez Plaza on April 18, one month after Clark was shot.

Activists led by Clark’s brother Stevante shut down a City Council meeting and barricaded the arena before the Sacramento Kings' home game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. When the Mavericks return to Dallas for a tilt with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, they'll be just over a mile from another protest.

The Sacramento City Council had originally planned to continue Tuesday’s meeting the following afternoon, but postponed until an undetermined date after realizing Clark’s wake was scheduled from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Clark’s funeral is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at Bayside Boss Church.

The California Department of Justice announced it would conduct an independent investigation into Clark’s death Tuesday, though state Attorney General Xavier Becerra declined to specify how it would affect findings from the Sacramento Police Department's internal review of the shooting.

Do you know of activists in other cities protesting Clark's death? Email Benjy Egel at begel@sacbee.com or call 916-321-1052.