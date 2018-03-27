Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car in Visalia

A 64-year-old man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon while trying to cross a Visalia street.
Police said the man, whose name has not been released, was crossing Tulare Avenue at Garden Street around 3:15 p.m. when he was struck by a 2001 Honda traveling eastbound along Tulare Avenue. The car was driven by Jacque Bradshaw, 65, of Visalia.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said alcohol, and the speed the driver was traveling, were not factors.
