Protesters block Golden 1 Center, again, after disrupting council meeting on shooting of Stephon Clark

Hundreds of protesters headed toward Golden 1 Center and blocked its entrance Tuesday night for the second time in a week, preventing Kings fans from attending a game as they called for action in the police shooting of Stephon Clark.

Across town, a Sacramento City Council meeting intended to address the police shooting of Clark quickly devolved into chaos Tuesday evening, with council members leaving the dais, police officers entering the City Hall chambers and some protesters and pastors calling for the overflow crowd to show restraint.

After some public testimony, Mayor Darrell Steinberg adjourned the meeting after 8 p.m., saying the city could not assure the safety of attendees.

The Kings were scheduled to tip off against the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. The game was delayed, but got underway with more fans in their seats than during the first protest on Thursday. Thousands more were left outside.

"You ain't seeing no game tonight. Join us or go home!" protesters shouted at them.

Several thousand ticket holders were starting at the few hundred protesters block the arena's front doors.

Here and there, words were exchanged, and at least one scuffle broke out. A handful of fans joined the protesters blocking the doors. A dozen police officers showed up on bicycles, and a dozen more in came in riot gear. Some in the plaza cheered and others booed, saying "F--- the police." One Kings fan, Chuck Bachelor of Sacramento, said, "I'm interested in going to the game. How do I do that?" The Kings invited fans in the arena to take the best available seats in the lower bowl before halftime. When a similar lock-out occurred last Thursday, Kings principal owner Vivek Ranadive spoke publicly after the game, vowing to help seek change in the wake of Clark's "horrific" death. Players wore warmup shirts commemorating Clark at Sunday's game. That wasn't enough to prevent further trouble Tuesday. A protester, Tyrone Brown, helped break up a fight. He said protesters were frustrated that they couldn't into the City Council meeting and moved toward Golden 1. "No one was being heard at the City Council meeting," Brown said. "They decided to come down here and go for a bigger platform." Dave Gaines, who was blocked from using his Kings ticket Tuesday night, was angry. "They have a right to express their opinion," he said. "We have a right to go to the game." The City Council meeting opened at around 5 p.m. with Steinberg calling for a moment of silence for Clark. Then, as councilman Larry Carr was speaking, Clark’s brother, Stevante Clark, ran into the chambers chanting his brother's name.

He ran up to Mayor Darrell Steinberg at the council dais, turned and began addressing the crowd directly. When Steinberg tried to get his attention, Clark shouted "shut the f--- up."

The mayor called a 15-minute recess.

As the council members filed out, a phalanx of police officers lined the dais. Clark charged the dais again but was hustled out by friends.

At other moments of the meeting, Stevante Clark, who wore a shirt with his brother's image, had danced in front of the dais, jumped onto it and stood on a desk.

Protesters streamed into the area between the audience and council members.

People outside chanted "Stephon Clark!" and pounded on the chamber's windows.

Some in the lobby taunted officers in helmets who blocked the entrance to the council chambers.

An activist named Rashid Sidqe appealed for calm, saying, "We are better than this." Pastor Les Simmons then asked the crowd to join hands in prayer.

The meeting resumed, but emotions remained raw, as a series of more-or-less orderly speakers took the podium to have their say.

"What you saw today was the truth," said Tanya Faison of Black Lives Matter, demanding that the two officers who shot Clark be fired. “You’re killing us. ... It feels like genocide."

Tuesday's large-scale protests echo those from Thursday and Friday of last week. Friday's unorganized protest and a late-night vigil for Stephon Clark in south Sacramento led to a series of incidents between protesters, police and passers-by, including one arrest of a man who broke a bus window.

This is a breaking news story. Check sacbee.com for further details. Follow The Sacramento Bee live on Facebook.