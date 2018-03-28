Sierra snowpack up, still lower than normal, surveys show

SHARE COPY LINK As part of the California Cooperative, PG&E conducted a snow survey on the upper Kings River watershed in the Sierra National Forest. Six of 14 snow courses were surveyed Tuesday. John Walker The Fresno Bee

As part of the California Cooperative, PG&E conducted a snow survey on the upper Kings River watershed in the Sierra National Forest. Six of 14 snow courses were surveyed Tuesday. John Walker The Fresno Bee