Sierra snowpack up, still lower than normal, surveys show

Sierra snowpack and precipitation levels have showed significant increases following recent storms that hit the region, surveys conducted by PG&E show.
However, those levels are still lower than normal.
As part of the California Cooperative, PG&E conducted snow surveys Tuesday on the upper Kings River watershed in the Sierra National Forest, according to PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles.
The surveys showed the level of precipitation, which includes rain and snow combined, measured at 83 percent of normal for this time of year.
Snowpack levels measured 58 percent of normal to date. That’s 47 percent of normal for the northern Sierra, 65 percent of normal for the central Sierra, and 56 percent of normal for the southern Sierra, according to Boyles.
A month ago, the snowpack was 22 percent of normal to date.
The latest numbers came from surveys performed on six of 14 snow courses.
The surveys measured snow depth and water equivalent, in order to forecast the amount of water available for hydroelectric power and other purposes.
