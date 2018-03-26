California

San Diego-Coronado Bridge suicide barriers considered

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 07:52 AM

SAN DIEGO

State transportation officials have released a report on methods that could be used on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge to try to prevent suicides.

The report outlines options including fencing, transparent barriers and netting at costs ranging from $5 million to $138 million.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says , however, that funding for design and construction is far from guaranteed.

More than 400 people have jumped to their deaths in the roughly 50-year history of the bridge, including 98 in the last six years.

