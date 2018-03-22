CHP detains 3 after shots fired on 99 freeway in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol stopped a blue pickup and detained three men Thursday morning after multiple gunshots were fired along Freeway 99 in Fresno.
The gunshots were reported about 9:30 a.m. by a citizen who heard the reports near Shaw Avenue and 99, said Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson.
As the blue truck was driven south through Fresno, the citizen said more shorts were fired in the air near Ashlan Avenue. Fresno police and CHP units tracked down the pickup with help from the citizen and made a felony stop on the vehicle on 99 near the southbound Highway 180 transition.
The stop resulted in major congestion on southbound 99.
