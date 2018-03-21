Listen to the 911 call in the Stephon Clark police shooting case

WARNING: Graphic content. This is the view from camera 2 of the shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, by Sacramento police in his grandparents’ backyard. The shooting occurs after the 8-minute mark.
WARNING: Graphic content. The Sacramento Police Department has released body cam footage of the shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, in his grandparents' backyard. This footage is from camera 1. The shooting occurs near the 7:40 mark.
The Sacramento Police Department has released helicopter footage of the Stephon Clark shooting where officers fatally shot the unarmed black man who was holding his cellphone in his grandparents' backyard.
A high school teacher in Pico Rivera, California, was recorded making derogatory comments about members of the military in his classroom recently. According to reports, Salcido’s rant was prompted by a US Marines sweatshirt a student was wearing.
The Transportation Security Administration announced additional screening protocols involving carry-on luggage, primarily dealing with electronic devices, at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Tuesday afternoon.
Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones participated in a discussion about sanctuary cities with President Trump at the White House on March 20. Scott told the president that California faces "spectacular failures,” everyday.