Highway 41 in Madera County reopens after head-on crash, but traffic moving slowly

A head-on crash on Highway 41 near Road 200 in Madera County forced the road to be closed for a time, Caltrans said Wednesday.
Lanes were re-opened about 4:20 p.m. although traffic was moving slowly, Caltrans said.
The crash happened about 2:50 p.m., the CHP said. The accident is near the intersection of Highway 41 and North Fork Road.
Caltrans said to expect delays and advised drivers to use alternate routes. It is unknown when the highway will be reopened.
The CHP said major injuries are being reported.
