Civil racketeering case can go forward against two law firms over disability claims

SHARE COPY LINK The attorney who filed a federal racketeering civil lawsuit contends Ronald Moore, the plaintiff in more than 250 ADA lawsuits, is seen in surveillance video in activity that shows he is not disabled. The videos are part of court evidence. Special to The Bee

The attorney who filed a federal racketeering civil lawsuit contends Ronald Moore, the plaintiff in more than 250 ADA lawsuits, is seen in surveillance video in activity that shows he is not disabled. The videos are part of court evidence. Special to The Bee