Two Fresno motorcycle officers hurt in collision with truck

Two Fresno police motorcycle officers were injured when they collided with a pickup truck on rain-slick streets in central Fresno Tuesday.
The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of North Fresno Street and East Lewis Avenue. Capt. Mike Reid said the two officers were riding northbound on Fresno when it appeared that the driver of a Nissan Titan, who was southbound on Fresno, turned left in front of them to drive into a Mexican restaurant on the southeast corner of the intersection.
Both riders went down and the motorcycles were heavily damaged, as was the pickup. Reid said it was too early to tell the extent of the injuries to the officers, although one sustained at least a leg injury and the second had other unspecified injuries. The good news, said Reid, was that both men were alert and talking, and Community Regional Medical Center was right down the street from the crash.
The department's Collision Reconstruction Unit was on scene and interviewing witnesses, including the driver of the pickup, Reid added.
