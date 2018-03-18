Small Piper Cub plane crashes into Yuba River

A series of videos shot by Jim Morris of the California Wildlife Commission shows how the Yolo County Wildlife Area near Sacramento has attracted large numbers of pelicans, ducks, geese, egrets, herons, songbirds and hawks.
Kimberly Helms Lewis cited this voice mail from District Attorney Larry Morse II to Public Defender Dave Elgin as at least part of the reason relations have soured between the two offices in recent years, saying she believes the county and its voters are ready for a change in leadership.
Coming to sacbee.com: Imagine going to the kitchen for a midnight snack and finding that a family of bears is ransacking your cupboards. Such scenarios are growing more common in Lake Tahoe. Read about the risks and the controversy over what to do.
California legislators stand in solidarity with Sacramento students protesting in the March 14 national school walkout. The 17 minute demonstrations for better gun control and safer schools took place in over 2500 schools across America.
Protesters stood on Capitol Mall across from the National Rifle Association's Sacramento office to call for reform and an end to gun violence on Wednesday as part of the national walkout led by students.