‘Nobody had to die.’ Neighbors say Tehama sheriff ignored year of terror before shootings

SHARE COPY LINK Sissy Feitelberg talks about the day in November 2017 when a gunman went on a rampage in Tehama County, Calif. Her grandson, Gage Elliot, apparently was a target, but was saved by a school lockdown. His father and paternal grandmother were killed. Paul Kitagaki Jr.

Sissy Feitelberg talks about the day in November 2017 when a gunman went on a rampage in Tehama County, Calif. Her grandson, Gage Elliot, apparently was a target, but was saved by a school lockdown. His father and paternal grandmother were killed. Paul Kitagaki Jr.