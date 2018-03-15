2 dead after couple heard fighting at Oakland's lake

Officials say a man and a woman pulled out of Lake Merritt in Oakland by emergency crews responding to multiple 911 calls about a couple fighting have both died.
Oakland Battalion Chief Zoraida Diaz tells KTVU the woman's body was recovered just before 7 a.m. The man had been pulled out of the water earlier and taken to a hospital, where he died at about 8 a.m. Thursday.
Diaz says police and firefighters were called out to the lake by several people who called 911 to report a man and a woman fighting.
A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, tells the station she heard the woman at about 4 a.m. yelling "help, help, help."
Diaz says two of the department's marine units and a rescue swimmer were deployed to search the lake.
