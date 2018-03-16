He caught a rare, crippling virus at a state park. His dad fears a cover-up

Citrus Heights resident Curtis Fry wants answers. After eight months of waiting, he doesn’t understand why Cal/OSHA can’t provide them.

Fry’s 22-year-old son, Spencer Fry, contracted the deadly hantavirus in July 2017 while working at Bodie State Historic Park and living in state-provided housing. An avid runner and hiker, Spencer suffered permanent hearing loss in his left ear and partial leg paralysis as a result.

Fry said he wants state investigators to report how he was exposed and hold State Parks accountable, but he fears investigators will water down criticism because Spencer submitted a form saying he intended to sue. If Spencer hadn't submitted the form by the state deadline, Fry said, he would have lost his right to litigate.

“The investigation has just languished,” Curtis Fry said. “It’s frustrating that they haven’t come to a conclusion. They’ve had plenty of time to investigate what’s going on or what the conditions were.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A spokesman for Cal/OSHA, Lucas Brown told The Bee last August that investigations typically take up to six months, but earlier this week, he said Cal/OSHA is still actively investigating the case.

“Not infrequently,” he added, “Cal/OSHA can take longer than six months to complete an investigation depending on identification of an ongoing exposure to a hazard, the identification of a continuous violation after the investigation was launched, or if Cal/OSHA is working with an employer to correct a hazard.”

Hantavirus case State officials are investigating whether Spencer Fry contracted hantavirus at Bodie State Historic Park. Source: California Department of Public Health The Sacramento Bee

Indeed, Cal/OSHA, the California Department of Public Health and Mono County’s public health officer have been working with State Parks, said spokeswoman Adeline Yee, and the department already has implemented many recommendations.

“State Parks has contracted with California Department of Public Health…to provide hantavirus exposure control training to Bodie’s residents and staff,” Yee said, “and conduct inspections to evaluate State Parks’ rodent exclusion efforts.”

The Bee requested all recommendations made so far by Public Health, but they didn't answer that query. While pleased that steps are underway to protect employees from the lung disease, Curtis Fry said he wonders whether government agencies are colluding to reduce the number of citations or to massage language to bolster the state’s position.

“I hope that they make some changes and make the place safer,” Fry said. “That’s one of the major concerns on my part, but I also want them to finalize this thing and show what responsibility the state has had in Spencer’s contraction of the virus.”

Industrial safety consultant Michael Puckett, president of Fresno’s Central California EHS, said he worked in enforcement for Cal/OSHA for about seven years. Outside investigations involving first responders, he said, he faced little scrutiny from his supervisors on the number of citations he issued.

Puckett was surprised to learn that the Cal/OSHA hantavirus investigation had extended past six month. The Bee requested Cal/OSHA statistics on the length of its past investigations and found that, in fiscal year 2017, cases involving government agencies were three times more likely to take more than six months as compared with those involving nongovernmental agencies. In fiscal 2016, cases involving government agencies were almost twice as likely to extend past six months.

However, the overall number of cases to exceed six months is a tiny fraction of the department’s caseload. Cal/OSHA launched 8,026 investigations in fiscal 2017, for instance, and 464 of those involved government agencies. Of the 38 cases that took longer than six months, six involved government agencies.

Fry said his family has sought updates, as Spencer has been faced with legal decisions that will affect the rest of his life. They’d like to know findings on the inspection of housing provided by the state, on employee training or lack thereof, on the results of inspections conducted after Spencer contracted hantavirus, and much more.

The state has covered Spencer’s medical costs, Fry said, and the family has been told that, in such cases, the state typically covers related medical costs for life. But Spencer’s injuries also could limit his earning potential in future, Fry said .

“They may come to some sort of agreement that Spencer is fine with and happy with,” Fry said. “Spencer is not looking for so much money that he won’t have to work. That’s not who he is. He’s a worker.”

Spencer declined to be interviewed, saying he would rather focus on rehabilitation and a new job assisting an archeologist at Grass Valley’s Empire Mine State Historic Park. That’s who Spencer is, said Fry, adding that this is not the first time his son has persevered through adversity.

“Our son is gay, and he had a rough time coming through high school, a lot of consequences of coming out,” Fry said. “This is just another case of adversity for him. He refuses to consider it a handicap. He’s going to keep pushing forward and do everything he can regardless.”

For every 100 people who have contracted hantavirus, 38 have died, according to CDC statistics. People most commonly are exposed to hantavirus when they improperly handle an infected mouse or clean up its droppings or excretions. Once disturbed, the virus can go airborne.

Public health officials have an extensive toolkit on how to reduce exposure. A few of those steps include avoiding the use of brooms, vacuums or other dust-generating cleaning methods. Rather, they say, people should thoroughly wet the source of potential infection with a disinfectant and use gloves and paper towels to remove it. Hantavirus can incubate in the human body for one to eight weeks before symptoms manifest.

Curtis and Haven Fry were visiting their son July 4-8 at Bodie when Spencer began to show symptoms of the virus: headaches, fatigue, fever, muscle aches and chills. Haven Fry had read of another hantavirus case at the park years earlier, Fry said, and she wanted her son to return to the Sacramento area to be checked out.

Spencer thought it was an infection he could beat, though, and pleaded for one more day to recover, but the next day he woke up with a fever upward of 104 degrees. A co-worker drove him to see an emergency-room doctor, who told Spencer that he likely had the flu.

Spencer returned to the living quarters that he and other Bodie employees rented from the state. As he lay in his room, Fry said, he could hear people cleaning the living spaces outside his room.

Mono County health officer Rick Johnson said he came to inspect the quarters after this cleaning but that he interviewed all workers and asked what they had found. No one pointed to a nest or other materials where the virus might have been disturbed, Johnson said, but he did recommend that park officials replace the carpet in the living quarters with flooring that could more easily be cleaned.

Fry said that Spencer had frequently exercised on that carpet and that his son, as the first employee to report for summer work at Bodie, didn’t receive training on workplace hazards until three weeks after he arrived.

Since Spencer’s illness, Fry said, a prior conversation with his son now stands out as a harbinger of potential problems: Before his parent’s July 4 trip, Spencer returned home for a visit and recounted how he had heard mice in his cabin and found their droppings there. When he asked about it, he was provided with gloves, paper towels, mouse traps and a disinfectant, and he was told to wet down any dead mice or droppings with the disinfectant before disposing of them.

No one mentioned hantavirus as part of that instruction, Fry said, and when training finally occurred, Spencer was handed a pamphlet on heat exhaustion and another employee was given a pamphlet on hantavirus. The two new hires used the pamphlets to train everyone at the meeting.

“That was the extent of the training,” Fry said in an earlier interview with The Bee. “Three weeks into the job, the person who is supposed to be trained is doing the training…..I think that’s pretty eye-opening. That is the training for one of the four deadliest viruses in the world.”

As a condition of employment, Fry said, his son had to sign documents acknowledging that he accepted the risks of his workplace, but he wasn’t given the training he needed to avoid exposure.

“That’s the thing that still bugs the heck out of me,” he said. “Why are they insulated from liability in the sense of a civil lawsuit when…they go after people in a heartbeat?”

Initial recommendations for Bodie

The California Department of Public Health continues to work with State Parks on additional measures it can undertake to prevent the transmission of hantavirus, but here are its recommendations to date:

Do not use HEPA vacuum cleaners. To clean carpets, use a “wet-vac” with a commercial disinfectant pre-treatment.





Enhance rodent exclusion efforts at the park's Moyle and Gregory houses, including sealing up gaps and other routes of entry greater than ¼-inch.





Replace carpeting with flooring that can be wet-mopped. Use a commercial disinfectant such as Lysol if rodent contamination is evident or suspected.





Maintain and improve mouse snap-trapping in structures.





Provide hantavirus clean-up kits in all facilities entered by staff. (Use commercial disinfectants in lieu of constantly preparing bleach solutions.)





Enhance awareness of hantavirus prevention among staff, including steps they can take to reduce rodent infestation. Examples are proper storage of food in sealable containers, proper clean-up and decontamination of infested areas, review of personal protection protocols.





Ensure that all employees can recognize signs of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome and the need for prompt medical attention.





The Bodie park's head ranger may wish to contact the National Park Service at Yosemite or the U.S. Forest Service at Inyo National Forest to determine whether their hantavirus protocols would be helpful to Bodie staff.



