Legislators stand in solidarity and silence with students on McClatchy High steps
California legislators stand in solidarity with Sacramento students protesting in the March 14 national school walkout. The 17 minute demonstrations for better gun control and safer schools took place in over 2500 schools across America.
A new “Lady Bird” mural in downtown Sacramento is finished and ready for viewing at 16th and I streets. The Greta Gerwig film was nominated for five Oscars. Sacramento artist Maren Conrad, 37, designed the mural, and it was finished about one day
Dubbed Ms. Jarhead Coyote by rescuers, the animal was released Monday evening in her home territory near Cool, California. Gold Country Wildlife Rescue rehabilitated the coyote after finding in critical condition with her head stuck in a plastic c
“What a difference a week makes,” said Frank Gehrke, chief of the snow survey program at the California Department of Water Resources, after completing the 30-minute manual measurement at Phillips. “That is a huge boost to what we had been seeing.
Jill Lavine, registrar of voters in Sacramento County, demonstrates a new digital voting system at the Sacramento County Department of Voter Registration and Elections on Monday, March 5, 2018 in Sacramento.
Several people rushed to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following an avalanche on March 2 in Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries.
The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach