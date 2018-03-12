This week's storms could drop 100 inches of snow in the Sierra Nevada

SHARE COPY LINK An SUV is buried in snow at Mammoth Mountain in last week's storm. Ski resorts may rejoice more this week. Storms are expected to drop about 100 inches of snow in the Sierra, where snowpack stands at 37 percent of regular year-to-date accumulation. Mammoth Mountain

An SUV is buried in snow at Mammoth Mountain in last week's storm. Ski resorts may rejoice more this week. Storms are expected to drop about 100 inches of snow in the Sierra, where snowpack stands at 37 percent of regular year-to-date accumulation. Mammoth Mountain