Fresno woman arrested in SoCal for human trafficking, and there could be other victims

Nicole Williams, a 19-year-old Fresno woman, was arrested for human trafficking Tuesday in San Bernardino. Her bail was set at $150,000. The San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force observed Williams walking with a runaway juvenile to a vehicle then attempting to leave the area without the minor. She could face up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, as well as six years and a $10,000 fine for the pandering charges. Courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department