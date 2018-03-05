More Videos

CHP footage shows sideshow going down in Stockton 0:33

CHP footage shows sideshow going down in Stockton

Pause
Watch official conduct post-storm snow survey – and get much better results 1:33

Watch official conduct post-storm snow survey – and get much better results

This is the legend of Russ Solomon and Tower Records 2:24

This is the legend of Russ Solomon and Tower Records

Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley 0:39

Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine in surveillance video 0:23

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine in surveillance video

Llama takes to the streets in Bakersfield 0:10

Llama takes to the streets in Bakersfield

'Stay home:' Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm 0:27

"Stay home:" Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm

Ralston the dog frolics in the Tahoe snow at Heavenly resort 0:28

Ralston the dog frolics in the Tahoe snow at Heavenly resort

What's in a Lady Bird cocktail? 0:58

What's in a Lady Bird cocktail?

See the new digital voting system in action

​Jill Lavine, registrar of voters in Sacramento County, demonstrates a new digital voting system at the Sacramento County Department of Voter Registration and Elections on Monday, March 5, 2018 in Sacramento.
The Sacramento Bee