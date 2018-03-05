CHP footage shows sideshow going down in Stockton

Jill Lavine, registrar of voters in Sacramento County, demonstrates a new digital voting system at the Sacramento County Department of Voter Registration and Elections on Monday, March 5, 2018 in Sacramento.
“What a difference a week makes,” said Frank Gehrke, chief of the snow survey program at the California Department of Water Resources, after completing the 30-minute manual measurement at Phillips. “That is a huge boost to what we had been seeing.
Several people rushed to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following an avalanche on March 2 in Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries.
The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach
This is as close as Sacramentans can get to Lake Tahoe for a while. I-80 is closed at Colfax on Thursday, March 1, 2018. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office took a video to show you how the lake looks during the current storm.
Surveillance video released Wednesday, February 28, 2018, by the Stockton Police Department shows an incident on the evening of February 2 in which San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti and an unknown man traded punches in the street outside a b