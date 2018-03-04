Storm brings plenty of snow play at Goat Meadow

Several people rushed to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following an avalanche on March 2 in Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries.
The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach
This is as close as Sacramentans can get to Lake Tahoe for a while. I-80 is closed at Colfax on Thursday, March 1, 2018. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office took a video to show you how the lake looks during the current storm.
Surveillance video released Wednesday, February 28, 2018, by the Stockton Police Department shows an incident on the evening of February 2 in which San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti and an unknown man traded punches in the street outside a b
Turlock police and firefighters were kept busy Wednesday night by an arsonist who started five fires in and around Donnelly Park between 9 and 10:30 p.m. Anyone with information may contact Turlock police at 209-668-5550.
The biggest storm of the season was set to blow into Northern California on Wednesday, bringing as much as 7 feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada, gusting winds and a mountain's worth of problems for motorists through much of the weekend.
Patrons of the New China Cafe in Fresno, California, were shocked to find an unwanted guest scurrying across the restaurant floor on Sunday, February 25. A rat made itself at home in the middle of the dining room. Brenda Vazquez posted this video