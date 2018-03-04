More Videos

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine in surveillance video 0:23

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine in surveillance video

Pause
Llama takes to the streets in Bakersfield 0:10

Llama takes to the streets in Bakersfield

'Stay home:' Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm 0:27

"Stay home:" Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm

Ralston the dog frolics in the Tahoe snow at Heavenly resort 0:28

Ralston the dog frolics in the Tahoe snow at Heavenly resort

What's in a Lady Bird cocktail? 0:58

What's in a Lady Bird cocktail?

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50 0:50

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50

Lake Tahoe looks like a cold roaring ocean in this new storm 0:31

Lake Tahoe looks like a cold roaring ocean in this new storm

Watch snowplows cut through Sierra snowfall on Highway 50 0:34

Watch snowplows cut through Sierra snowfall on Highway 50

Watch Turlock firefighters battle tree blazes near Donnelly Park 0:54

Watch Turlock firefighters battle tree blazes near Donnelly Park

Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley

Several people rushed to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following an avalanche on March 2 in Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries.