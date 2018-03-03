The prototype design for a new potential license plate commemorating the surfing classic, “The Endless Summer.”
California

Now’s your chance to score an ‘Endless Summer’ license plate

By Andrew Sheeler

March 03, 2018 05:05 PM

How much do you love the classic surfing movie “The Endless Summer?” Enough to put it on your license plate? Now’s your chance.

If the Surfing Heritage & Culture Center is able to gather at least 7,500 pre-paid applications, the California Department of Motor Vehicles will begin issuing license plates commemorating the Bruce Brown box office classic.

“Dedicated to the carefree concept of chasing waves and an ‘endless summer’ around the globe, the themes and images presented in Bruce Brown’s magnum opus shined a bright light on the idea that it’s not only okay to daydream, it’s okay to chase those dreams,” the SHCC wrote on a website dedicated to the license plate campaign. “In its own unique, happy-go-lucky way, The Endless Summer gave everyone the feeling that everything was going to be alright if they could just get to the beach.”

“The Endless Summer” was released in 1966 and followed two surfers, Michael Hynson and Robert August, as they traveled the world on a surfing adventure; the documentary cost $50,000 to produce and grossed $20 million at the box office.

Those wishing to pre-register are encouraged to visit www.surfplate.com or email SurfPlateCA@gmail.com for more information.

These applications for personalized license plates were reviewed by the California DMV. Can you guess which ones they approved or denied? Nathaniel LevineThe Sacramento Bee

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

