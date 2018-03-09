Here are the most conservative spots in California

California has become more politically segregated during recent years, with conservatives mostly choosing to live in rural or suburban areas.
Californians affiliated with conservative parties – Republicans, Libertarians and American Independents – today comprise about 25 percent of the state’s registered voters, according to new data from the California Secretary of State.
State voters affiliated with liberal parties – Democrats, Greens and Peace and Freedom party members – make up about 45 percent of the electorate.
Californians with no party preference comprise 25 percent of voters and third-party voters make up the other 5 percent.
The proportion of voters registered as Republicans has fallen in the past decade, while the proportion of voters registered as Democrats hasn’t changed much. No party preference and third parties have seen large proportional gains.
Voters affiliated with conservative parties outnumber voters affiliated with liberal parties in about 70 of the state’s 200 largest cities and counties. Yorba Linda and Newport Beach are the state’s most conservative cities, with conservative-affiliated voters outnumbering liberal-affiliated voters by a 2-to-1 margin.
A word of caution: Some voters registered with conservative-leaning parties are moderates. Studies have shown a few even self-identify as liberals.
Phillip Reese is The Bee’s data specialist and teaches at Sacramento State. Reach him at 916-321-1137 or 916-278-5420.
