More Videos

Trump out to 'sabotage' U.S. Census, Alex Padilla tells Democrats 1:10

Trump out to 'sabotage' U.S. Census, Alex Padilla tells Democrats

Pause
While it rained, hailed in Sacramento, here's what the mountains saw 1:49

While it rained, hailed in Sacramento, here's what the mountains saw

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!' 2:39

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!'

Here's California's first dog, Colusa Brown, enjoying Sacramento hail 0:18

Here's California's first dog, Colusa Brown, enjoying Sacramento hail

Neighborhood scenes: Hail falls like snow in Sacramento 0:47

Neighborhood scenes: Hail falls like snow in Sacramento

Fresno restaurant patrons get a scare when they see this rat scurry across floor 0:59

Fresno restaurant patrons get a scare when they see this rat scurry across floor

Breast cancer survivor faces deportation; fears for her children and her health

Breast cancer survivor faces deportation; fears for her children and her health

Watch hail blanket the Capitol, Downtown Sacramento 0:56

Watch hail blanket the Capitol, Downtown Sacramento

Hail covers streets in Sacramento 0:27

Hail covers streets in Sacramento

Watch beautiful snow fall outside Nevada County homes 1:00

Watch beautiful snow fall outside Nevada County homes

On Jan. 11, 2018, activists advocate for a bill to expand rent control in California. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee
On Jan. 11, 2018, activists advocate for a bill to expand rent control in California. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee

California

Here’s what it takes to rent a two-bedroom home throughout California

By Phillip Reese

preese@sacbee.com

February 27, 2018 11:00 AM

California rent continues to rise rapidly, eating up wage increases from a growing economy, forcing thousands to endure long commutes and contributing to an increase in homelessness.

Median rent for a California two-bedroom condo or home rose from about $1,740 in December 2013 to about $2,300 in December 2017, a 32 percent jump, according to tracking firm Zillow.com. By comparison, median rent for a two-bedroom unit nationwide was about $1,290 in December 2017, up 14 percent from 2013.

Rents vary widely across California. Median rent for a two-bedroom unit in San Francisco is now almost $4,200. (A mortgage payment of that amount could pay for a home that costs roughly $800,000). Rent for a two-bedroom in Kings County is just below $900.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All California counties saw rent increases during the last four years, Zillow.com data show.

The highest increase occurred in San Luis Obispo County, where two-bedroom rents jumped more than 50 percent between 2013 and 2017. Santa Cruz, Alameda, San Benito, Sonoma, Amador, El Dorado and Stanislaus counties all saw rent increases of at least 40 percent during that period.

The California legislature is considering a number of bills to address rent increases, including measures to stimulate multifamily housing construction and to expand the number of housing units potentially covered by rent control laws.

Phillip Reese is The Bee's data specialist and teaches at Sacramento State. Reach him at 916-321-1137 or 916-278-5420.

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trump out to 'sabotage' U.S. Census, Alex Padilla tells Democrats 1:10

Trump out to 'sabotage' U.S. Census, Alex Padilla tells Democrats

Pause
While it rained, hailed in Sacramento, here's what the mountains saw 1:49

While it rained, hailed in Sacramento, here's what the mountains saw

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!' 2:39

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!'

Here's California's first dog, Colusa Brown, enjoying Sacramento hail 0:18

Here's California's first dog, Colusa Brown, enjoying Sacramento hail

Neighborhood scenes: Hail falls like snow in Sacramento 0:47

Neighborhood scenes: Hail falls like snow in Sacramento

Fresno restaurant patrons get a scare when they see this rat scurry across floor 0:59

Fresno restaurant patrons get a scare when they see this rat scurry across floor

Breast cancer survivor faces deportation; fears for her children and her health

Breast cancer survivor faces deportation; fears for her children and her health

Watch hail blanket the Capitol, Downtown Sacramento 0:56

Watch hail blanket the Capitol, Downtown Sacramento

Hail covers streets in Sacramento 0:27

Hail covers streets in Sacramento

Watch beautiful snow fall outside Nevada County homes 1:00

Watch beautiful snow fall outside Nevada County homes

While it rained, hailed in Sacramento, here's what the mountains saw

View More Video