She’s raised three children while battling cancer. Now ICE wants her out of the country

Martha Lozano, survivor of breast and thyroid cancer - still taking medication for the illnesses - faces deportation by Thursday, March 1, 2018, under orders of ICE. She will leave her family, with no medical system in place for her in her native Mexico. John Walker The Fresno Bee

