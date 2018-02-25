Monarchs enjoying last days at coast before summer in Mexico

Several thousand Western Monarch butterflies are still at the Pismo State Butterfly Grove, but they likely won’t be there much longer.
This is the tail-end of their migration season, and docents are surprised that the butterflies are still hanging around. This season the number of monarchs was an estimated 14,000.
The site is perfect for the butterflies: humid, cool and sheltered in the tall trees.
The Pismo grove is one of the largest in over 200 coastal sites for the monarchs before their annual migration to the warmer climate of Mexico.
