Monarchs enjoying last days at coast before summer in Mexico

Love is in the air for the thousands of Western Monarch butterflies still left at the Pismo State Butterfly Grove as they wind down their annual overwintering at the grove before moving south to Mexico for the hatching season. Docents are surprised that this number, which may be gone in a few days, is still hanging around. This season the number of monarchs was an estimated 14,000. This site is perfect for the butterflies: humid, cool and sheltered in the tall trees. The Pismo grove is one of the largest in over 200 coastal sites where monarchs west of the Rockies overwintering. John Walker The Fresno Bee

