Love is in the air for the thousands of Western Monarch butterflies still left at the Pismo State Butterfly Grove as they wind down their annual overwintering at the grove before moving south to Mexico for the hatching season. Docents are surprised that this number, which may be gone in a few days, is still hanging around. This season the number of monarchs was an estimated 14,000. This site is perfect for the butterflies: humid, cool and sheltered in the tall trees. The Pismo grove is one of the largest in over 200 coastal sites where monarchs west of the Rockies overwintering. John Walker The Fresno Bee
California

Monarchs enjoying last days at coast before summer in Mexico

Fresno Bee Staff

February 25, 2018 03:05 PM

Several thousand Western Monarch butterflies are still at the Pismo State Butterfly Grove, but they likely won’t be there much longer.

This is the tail-end of their migration season, and docents are surprised that the butterflies are still hanging around. This season the number of monarchs was an estimated 14,000.

The site is perfect for the butterflies: humid, cool and sheltered in the tall trees.

The Pismo grove is one of the largest in over 200 coastal sites for the monarchs before their annual migration to the warmer climate of Mexico.

