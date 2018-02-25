More Videos

Nature’s beauty on full display at Pismo State Beach Butterfly Grove 2:30

'Impeach Trump' cry rises at California Democratic Party convention 1:33

What do California Democrats stand for? 1:31

Kevin de Leon takes jabs at Dianne Feinstein in convention speech 0:26

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home 0:33

Dianne Feinstein: ‘My life, in so many ways, has been touched by guns.’ 0:53

Jillian, the 213-pound Sumatran tiger, celebrates her birthday 0:30

Here's a look at what Tahoe ski resorts were enjoying: 7+ inches of snow 2:09

Timelapse: See nature unveil a dusting of snow on Yosemite's Half Dome 0:27

Kevin de Leon on Sen. Tony Mendoza's resignation 2:25

Soar above blossoming orchards along Fresno County's Blossom Trail

Take a drone ride above the blossoms for a different perspective.
The Fresno Bee
California

Love is in the air for the thousands of Western Monarch butterflies still left at the Pismo State Butterfly Grove as they wind down their annual overwintering at the grove before moving south to Mexico for the hatching season. Docents are surprised that this number, which may be gone in a few days, is still hanging around. This season the number of monarchs was an estimated 14,000. This site is perfect for the butterflies: humid, cool and sheltered in the tall trees. The Pismo grove is one of the largest in over 200 coastal sites where monarchs west of the Rockies overwintering.

California

Sumatran tiger cub Jillian turned one on February 10, 2014. Check out this San Francisco Zoo video of her enjoying birthday gifts, which include a frozen ice cake and a bubble bath. Jillian, who was the Sacramento Zoo's lone tiger, has returned to San Francisco after failing to adjust to her change of scenery.

California

Squaw Valley Ski Patrol unofficially reported 7 inches of new snow on the upper mountain at Squaw Valley with more accumulation on the ridges. Snow continued to fall Thursday with another storm in the forecast for this coming Monday. Weekend temperatures will be cold, keeping the new snow fresh. Winds could pickup on Sunday as the next storm rolls in.

California

Yosemite National Park, the Sierra foothills and the Kern County mountains received a dusting of snow Thursday, the National Weather Service reported. Temperatures in Yosemite were expected to fall to around 28 degrees by 4p.m, according to the National Weather Service. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches are possible in Yosemite.

Local

San Luis Obispo appears to be on its way to allowing the county’s first recreational marijuana stores. The City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, heard public comments from about a dozen cannabis industry representatives and marijuana users who argued for permissive city policies. The council also heard from a handful of community members and activists who warned of negative consequences. One opponent even read a poem he wrote: "Why take a chance with risky plants?"