The Latest: Fire engulfs Pico Rivera apartment building

This still photo from taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows a three-alarm fire in a three-story apartment complex in Pico Rivera, Calif., about 14 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said about 100 firefighters were fighting the blaze. Fire officials say one person — not a firefighter — has been injured but there are no other details. KABC-TV via AP)