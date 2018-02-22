California a 'crime nest' without ICE agents, Trump muses

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested yanking federal immigration agents out of California as punishment for the state's sanctuary policies.
Removing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials from California could result in the state "begging" for the ICE agents to come back, Trump said.
"We're getting no help from the state of California," Trump said during a listening session at the White House on school safety and gun violence. "Frankly, if I pulled our people from California, you would have a crime nest like you've never seen in California. All I'd have to say is, 'ICE, Border Patrol, leave California alone."
It was not immediately clear how serious Trump was about his proposal. His administration has previously vowed to step up immigration raids in California. At the same time, a new law took effect in California this year that prohibits businesses from assisting federal immigration agents who are conducting raids.
California officials responded swiftly to Trump's statements:
