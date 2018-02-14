Is Bigfoot real? This woman is suing California to recognize it as a species

A San Bernardino-area woman is suing California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife and Natural Resources Agency because the state has failed to keep Californians safe from Sasquatch.
According to the San Bernardino Sun, Claudia Ackley, a 46-year-old Crestline resident and “Bigfoot enthusiast and researcher,” filed suit in San Bernardino Superior Court on Jan. 18. Ackley told the Sun she has encountered many Sasquatches over the years, most recently in March 2017. On that last encounter, with both of her daughters present, the trio claimed to witness three Bigfoots while hiking a trail in Lake Arrowhead.
According to the Sun, Ackley is most worried that the government could be putting people in danger by not recognizing Bigfoot as real.
“People have to be warned about these things. They are big,” Ackley told the Sun. “We’re totally vulnerable to these things.”
After “insistent forest rangers” told them they had seen a bear, Ackley joined forces with Todd Standing, whom Netflix enthusiasts may recognize for his film “Discovering Bigfoot.”
According to the Sun, the lawsuit claims that the Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Natural Resources Agency have “been derelict in their duty by not acknowledging the existence of the Sasquatch species, despite a mountain of documented and scientific evidence. It has had a chilling effect on the study of the Sasquatch, considered illegitimate and relegated to the category of ‘paranormal research.’”
The lawsuit also claims that by refusing to acknowledge the existence of Sasquatch, Ackley’s image, livelihood and credibility have been damaged, as well as that of other people who study Sasquatch, according to the Sun.
Elsewhere in the West, two Sasquatch-related bills were introduced in Washington in the past year. Senate Bill 5816, which would classify Sasquatch as the official state cryptid, didn’t make it past the committee stage, and neither has a bill that would create a Bigfoot license plate.
