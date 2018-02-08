Scammers posing as PG&E workers reported contacting customers in person and by phone

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is alerting Central Valley customers to scam activity involving people posing as PG&E workers.
Law enforcement agencies have received reports of people going door to door claiming to work for PG&E and saying that they are investigating electric and phone service outages. These people have refused to show identification, according to a PG&E news release. Reports also have been received of new phone scams with callers demanding immediate payments.
Recent reports of impostors have come from the Fresno area, but scammers typically move throughout the region, the news release said. In the Sacramento area, there have been reports of scam phone calls related to service shut offs and bill payments.
PG&E officials stress that the company's representatives always carry identification and will never ask for immediate payment with a prepaid cash card over the phone or in person.
PG&E offers several tips to help customers avoid potential scams:
* PG&E's credit department will not ask for personal information or a credit card number over the phone. Anyone who has received such a phone call and provided credit card of checking account information should immediately report the incident to the credit card company or bank, and law enforcement.
* Customers concerned about the legitimacy of a call regarding a past-due bill, service request or request for personal information are encouraged to call PG&E at 800-743-5000.
* Customers should always ask to see identification before allowing anyone claiming to be a PG&E representative inside their home. Employees always carry their identification and are willing to show it to customers.
* Customers who feel uncomfortable even if someone claiming to be a PG&E employee has identification are advised to call PG&E's customer service line, 800-743-5000, to verify an appointment or PG&E's presence in the the community. Anyone who feels threatened in any way is advised to immediately call their local law enforcement agency.
* Customers who have an appointment with PG&E will receive an automated call within 48 hours before the scheduled visit, or a personal call from a PG&E gas service representative.
