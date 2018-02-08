Assemblywoman leading #MeToo movement at California Capitol accused of sexual misconduct

An outspoken California lawmaker who has been at the forefront of the Capitol’s anti-sexual harassment movement is herself reportedly under investigation for groping a legislative staff member.

Politico reported Thursday that Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, cornered the employee at a legislative softball game in 2014, began stroking his back, squeezed his butt and attempted to grab his crotch before he extricated himself. The staffer, Daniel Fierro, who no longer works for the Assembly, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fierro told Politico that Garcia appeared so drunk that night he would not be surprised if she did not remember groping him. He said he told two coworkers at the time, but he did not officially report the incident until last month, when he mentioned it to his former boss, Assemblyman Ian Calderon, who referred the matter for investigation. A representative for Calderon, D-Whittier, was not immediately available.

In a statement, Garcia confirmed that she attended the 2014 softball game, but said the details of the complaint had not previously been brought to her attention.

“Every complaint about sexual harassment should be taken seriously and I will participate fully in any investigation that takes place,” she said. “I can also say I have zero recollection of engaging in inappropriate behavior and such behavior is inconsistent with my values.”

A spokesman for Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said he could not confirm whether there is an investigation into Garcia. But Sen. Connie Leyva, a Chino Democrat who serves as vice chair for the California Legislative Women’s Caucus under Garcia, quickly called on her to take a leave of absence while the review is pending.

“I will be asking that the membership of the Caucus meet in the very near future to discuss the fate of Assemblymember Cristina Garcia as Women’s Caucus Chair,” Leyva said in a statement. “Anyone proven to have sexually harassed or assaulted another person, regardless of their gender, should be held accountable for their actions.”

Politico also reported a second incident involving an unnamed Sacramento lobbyist, who said Garcia cornered him at a fundraiser in May 2017, made a graphic sexual proposal and tried to grab his crotch. The lobbyist said he never reported the behavior out of concern for his clients.

Two Democratic assemblymen, Raul Bocanegra and Matt Dababneh, resigned last fall as women came forward publicly to accuse them of groping and making unwanted sexual advances. Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, is also currently on a leave of absence while the Senate investigate allegations that he behaved inappropriately toward young women on his staff. As the stories emerged last fall, Garcia was the first lawmaker to declare she would not work with them.