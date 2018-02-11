Remember $4-a-gallon gas? Get ready to say ‘ouch’

0:33 Find 30 seconds of beauty watching this Northern California waterfall Pause

1:18 Train Derails Near Hughson

1:03 California carjacking suspect caught on video attacking three women

1:14 Mud, rock blocked the roads. So engineers hiked 14 miles to fix water pipes for Montecito

1:25 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's male lion cub makes his selection for who will win Sunday's Super Bowl

1:31 View one of Northern California's tallest waterfalls like you've never seen it before

1:30 Sierra snowpack stays below average despite gains

1:17 The moment a 12-year-old Redding boy was recognized by the present in State of the Union address

0:37 Fuel tanker engulfed in flames after head-on crash