Sheriff wants public’s help finding missing girl’s mother in odd case

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the mother of a girl reported as taken by someone who said he was the girl’s father but wasn’t.
At 10:45 a.m. Monday, a verbal disturbance occurred in the 1000 block of Beulah Avenue in east Hanford. Deputies learned that 8-year-old Evangelina “Eva” Sanchez had been removed from the home by a man who identified himself as her father.
But authorities don’t have his name yet. He was not the father but might be a boyfriend of the mother, the sheriff’s office said. The girl was being cared for at the time by a non-family member.
He is described as Hispanic, 20 to 30 and weighing about 200 pounds. He has a bulldog tattoo on his right cheek, an eyeball tattoo on his left check, and an unidentifiable tattoo on his left jaw.
Witnesses said they might be going to Fresno or Lemoore to meet her mother. Authorities say they want to talk to the mother, Felicia Flores, 32, as soon as possible.
Anyone with information about Felicia Flores or Eva should call the sheriff’s office at 559-852-4603.
The girl is about 3-foot-5, and 50 to 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and pastel pajama pants.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
