More Videos

California carjacking suspect caught on video attacking three women 1:03

California carjacking suspect caught on video attacking three women

Pause
Mud, rock blocked the roads. So engineers hiked 14 miles to fix water pipes for Montecito 1:14

Mud, rock blocked the roads. So engineers hiked 14 miles to fix water pipes for Montecito

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's male lion cub makes his selection for who will win Sunday's Super Bowl 1:25

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's male lion cub makes his selection for who will win Sunday's Super Bowl

View one of Northern California's tallest waterfalls like you've never seen it before 1:31

View one of Northern California's tallest waterfalls like you've never seen it before

Sierra snowpack stays below average despite gains 1:30

Sierra snowpack stays below average despite gains

The moment a 12-year-old Redding boy was recognized by the present in State of the Union address 1:17

The moment a 12-year-old Redding boy was recognized by the present in State of the Union address

Fuel tanker engulfed in flames after head-on crash 0:37

Fuel tanker engulfed in flames after head-on crash

How to make a better pizza at home 1:10

How to make a better pizza at home

Time-lapse video: What the super blue blood moon looked like from Modesto 1:14

Time-lapse video: What the super blue blood moon looked like from Modesto

Californians capture the super blue blood moon 0:52

Californians capture the super blue blood moon

Customers purchased recreational weed legally for the first time in California at A Therapeutic Alternative in East Sacramento on Jan. 1, 2018. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee
Customers purchased recreational weed legally for the first time in California at A Therapeutic Alternative in East Sacramento on Jan. 1, 2018. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

California

California’s chief marijuana regulator predicts more issues with supply

By Brad Branan

bbranan@sacbee.com

February 05, 2018 03:55 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

California’s top cannabis regulator said the state deserves credit for a successful rollout of retail marijuana sales, but acknowledged that significant issues loom in the near future.

One month after the start of recreational marijuana sales, Lori Ajax, chief of the state Bureau of Cannabis Control, gave an assessment of the state’s performance for a few hundred people at the International Cannabis Business Conference.

She praised her employees, who worked through the weekend before the Monday, Jan. 1 beginning of legal sales, granting licenses to dispensaries eager to start. Employees continued to work on Jan. 1, expecting to receive complaints from license applicants and holders, but they never came, Ajax said.

The bureau has granted about 2,400 temporary licenses for retail sales, delivery, distribution, testing and other parts of the cannabis supply system. The bureau is one of three state agencies licensing marijuana businesses, with the Department of Public Health permitting manufacturers and the Department of Food and Agriculture handling growers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

While dispensaries are selling marijuana in many parts of the state, Ajax cautioned that the system is still under construction.

“The supply chain has not been completely tested,” she said. “At some point we’re going to see the supply depleted.”

Anticipating possible shortages under the new regulated system, many retailers stocked up on cannabis and cannabis-infused products late last year, she said. Once that supply runs out, things could get tight.

The bureau had issued 214 retail licenses as of Feb. 2. Those stores can only do business with other permitted businesses, including growers and distributors.

One pinch point in the system is distribution. Cannabis products can only be shipped from growers and manufacturers to retailers through licensed distributors. But there are only 129 licensed distributors in the state, not enough to meet demand, Ajax said.

Another problem – there are only 21 licensed testing facilities in California. Starting in July, marijuana will have to be tested for pesticides and other materials before it can be sold.

“We always knew there would be pinch points,” Ajax said.

One reason more distributors and testing companies haven’t gotten into the business is because many parts of California are not open for the retail cannabis market, she said.

Proposition 64, which legalized retail sales in November 2016, gave local governments the authority to ban or regulate commercial marijuana activity.

Ajax said the bureau has worked closely with local governments to inform them about the industry and regulations. But ultimately it’s up to the cities to decide if they want to enter the market or not, she said.

She said the bureau’s approach to the problem is simple. “We are licensing as many businesses as quickly as possible,” she said.

Related stories from The Tribune

“We want to make this work,” she said. “We want California to be a leader.”

Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

California carjacking suspect caught on video attacking three women 1:03

California carjacking suspect caught on video attacking three women

Pause
Mud, rock blocked the roads. So engineers hiked 14 miles to fix water pipes for Montecito 1:14

Mud, rock blocked the roads. So engineers hiked 14 miles to fix water pipes for Montecito

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's male lion cub makes his selection for who will win Sunday's Super Bowl 1:25

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's male lion cub makes his selection for who will win Sunday's Super Bowl

View one of Northern California's tallest waterfalls like you've never seen it before 1:31

View one of Northern California's tallest waterfalls like you've never seen it before

Sierra snowpack stays below average despite gains 1:30

Sierra snowpack stays below average despite gains

The moment a 12-year-old Redding boy was recognized by the present in State of the Union address 1:17

The moment a 12-year-old Redding boy was recognized by the present in State of the Union address

Fuel tanker engulfed in flames after head-on crash 0:37

Fuel tanker engulfed in flames after head-on crash

How to make a better pizza at home 1:10

How to make a better pizza at home

Time-lapse video: What the super blue blood moon looked like from Modesto 1:14

Time-lapse video: What the super blue blood moon looked like from Modesto

Californians capture the super blue blood moon 0:52

Californians capture the super blue blood moon

California carjacking suspect caught on video attacking three women

View More Video