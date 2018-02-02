This California woman was reported missing. Then she was spotted on ‘The Bachelor’

Have you seen this woman? If you’re a fan of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” odds are you have.
Rebekah “Bekah” Martinez, 22, of Fresno was reported missing Nov. 18 by her mother, who told the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office her daughter was working on a marijuana farm, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
The North Coast Journal included Martinez in a cover story featuring images of the 35 people listed as missing in Humboldt County on the California Department of Justice's website,” the Chronicle reported.
That story then was shared on Facebook on Thursday. A Trinidad woman named Amy Bonner O’Brien was the first to reply that Martinez was a contestant on the current season of “The Bachelor.”
Never miss a local story.
The Chronicle reports that the sheriff’s office since has contacted Martinez by phone and removed her from the missing person’s list.
Martinez has made waves this season of “The Bachelor” where, at 22, she is the youngest contestant in the house.
Martinez, who has been tweeting as the show airs, jokingly tweeted about the mix-up.
MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?? https://t.co/iYnxQCIZBt— bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018
Read more here.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler
Comments