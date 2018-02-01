Hoping to catch the Horsetail ‘fire’ fall in Yosemite? Plan ahead for some changes

If you hope to photograph the Horsetail “fire” fall in Yosemite this month, listen up.
Because viewing the phenomenon is increasing in popularity and previously caused major traffic congestion in Yosemite Valley, the park is making some changes this year.
During a short time each year in mid-February, the sun hits Horsetail Fall at sunset just so and makes the waterfall glow like it’s on fire.
At times, more than 1,000 vehicles have crammed into Yosemite Valley to watch the experience, creating safety issues between pedestrians and motorists, according to a news release from Yosemite National Park.
Never miss a local story.
This year, the park is creating an “event zone” from Yosemite Valley Lodge to El Capitan Crossover. Visitors can enter the event zone on foot from El Capitan Meadow or the Yosemite Falls Parking Area. Guided tours will be offered.
If you want to park a car inside the event zone, you must get a permit, and free parking permits will be required. Inside the event zone, the right lane of the road will be converted to event parking for 300 cars each day. A max of 250 free permits will be available through online reservations and 50 will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis each day.
Free parking reservations for each day of the event will be available online, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 3,at 9 a.m. PST. To book a parking reservation, visit https://2018horsetailfall.eventbrite.com/. First-come, first-served permits will be available each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite Village.
All online reservation holders will need to bring a printed copy of their reservation confirmation in person to The Ansel Adams Gallery between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to pick up their parking permit for the event on the day of the reservation. Any permits not picked up by 3 p.m. will be forfeited.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200 and press 1.
Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix
Comments