Californians capture the super blue blood moon

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew filmed an Oakland sideshow at 42nd Avenue and Interstate 880 on Sunday morning. The sideshow, or public car stunt, involved approximately 50 vehicles. Shortly thereafter, the sideshow dispersed and moved to another area, involving about 200 vehicles. There were fireworks being shot into the air and multiple reports of gunfire. The chopper was also struck multiple times by a green laser. The photos at the end of the video are of the suspect in the laser incident being arrested.