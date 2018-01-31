More Videos

The moment a 12-year-old Redding boy was recognized by the present in State of the Union address 1:17

The moment a 12-year-old Redding boy was recognized by the present in State of the Union address

Pause
Fuel tanker engulfed in flames after head-on crash 0:37

Fuel tanker engulfed in flames after head-on crash

How to make a better pizza at home 1:10

How to make a better pizza at home

Time-lapse video: What the super blue blood moon looked like from Modesto 1:14

Time-lapse video: What the super blue blood moon looked like from Modesto

San Joaquin River restoration program is showing signs that salmon are returning 2:19

San Joaquin River restoration program is showing signs that salmon are returning

Rent control fight comes to Sacramento 0:29

Rent control fight comes to Sacramento

This sea of fog over Lake Tahoe looks like ocean waves 0:17

This sea of fog over Lake Tahoe looks like ocean waves

Watch bear descend tree in El Dorado County, disregard deputy's order 0:39

Watch bear descend tree in El Dorado County, disregard deputy's order

CHP chopper captured this car stunt on camera - and the laser that blinded crew 1:16

CHP chopper captured this car stunt on camera - and the laser that blinded crew

Take a look inside late rocker Tom Petty's Lake Sherwood home 0:33

Take a look inside late rocker Tom Petty's Lake Sherwood home

Californians capture the super blue blood moon

Meta Viers McClatchy
This sea of fog over Lake Tahoe looks like ocean waves

California

This sea of fog over Lake Tahoe looks like ocean waves

Tuesday morning's fog and stratus over Lake Tahoe appeared to move like ocean waves. National Weather Service forecasters are asking drivers to watch for reductions in visibility and patchy slick spots through this morning. This time lapse video covers about 40 minutes of images captured by the Nevada Seismological Laboratory Alert Tahoe web camera at Heavenly, starting at 7 a.m.

CHP chopper captured this car stunt on camera - and the laser that blinded crew

California

CHP chopper captured this car stunt on camera - and the laser that blinded crew

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew filmed an Oakland sideshow at 42nd Avenue and Interstate 880 on Sunday morning. The sideshow, or public car stunt, involved approximately 50 vehicles. Shortly thereafter, the sideshow dispersed and moved to another area, involving about 200 vehicles. There were fireworks being shot into the air and multiple reports of gunfire. The chopper was also struck multiple times by a green laser. The photos at the end of the video are of the suspect in the laser incident being arrested.