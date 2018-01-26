Women found dead on Arbuckle farm identified; man arrested

Colusa County Sheriff’s Office officials identified two women found dead Thursday on an Arbuckle farm as Kimberly Lynn Taylor, 39, and Jessica Lynn Mazak, 25.
A Sheriff’s Office news release said Taylor and Mazak were known to reside on the Arbuckle property where their bodies were found. Sheriff deputies discovered Taylor's body stuffed into a chest freezer in a bedroom of an attached residence, while Mazak was found later submerged in a pond on the property by a dive team.
Cause of death has not yet been determined, pending a coroner’s autopsy, said Lt. Mark Contreras.
While Mazak and Taylor lived on the property, both women did not have a relationship with the owners, according to the news release.
Martin Ehrke, 49, was questioned, then arrested in connection with the women’s deaths. Ehrke is being held without bail at Colusa County Jail and an arraignment date has not yet been set, authorities said.
Ehrke will face two counts of homicide, Contreras said.
About 3:55 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a residence in the 6000 block of Hillgate Road after a report of suspicious circumstances, according to a department news release. They found evidence of a crime scene and a woman in the freezer, then served a search warrant of the entire farm about 10 a.m., uncovering the second victim with the help of a dive team.
Investigators also found an illegal marijuana grow and narcotics on the property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jose Ruiz or Detective Marvin Garibay at 530-458-0200.
