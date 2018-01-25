World ‘at immediate and genuine risk,’ Jerry Brown warns in final state address

Gov. Jerry Brown warned about the risk of nuclear ruin, environmental catastrophe and political poison, declaring in a sweeping speech Thursday that existential threats to the planet would require more engagement from U.S. and global leaders.
In his sixteenth and final State of the State address, Brown avoided criticizing President Donald Trump or mentioning his liberal state’s jousting with the federal government. Instead, he cast California as exceptional, a place built on generations of dreams and perseverance that’s defied naysayers by harnessing innovation and a whirring economy to claw back from the brink of financial ruin and stand as an environmental beacon and model for bipartisan agreement in this era of turmoil.
The Democratic governor, who took the rostrum to an extended standing ovation and chants of “Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!” cited a decision earlier in the day by the science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to move the minute hand of the Doomsday Clock 30 seconds closer to catastrophe. At 2 minutes to midnight, the clock is now as close as it was at the height of the Cold War in 1953, Brown said.
“Our world, our way of life, our system of governance – all are at immediate and genuine risk. Endless new weapons systems, growing antagonism among nations, the poison in our politics, climate change,” Brown, entering his last year as governor, said. “All of this calls out for courage, for imagination and for generous dialogue.”
Brown has witnessed and delivered year-opening speeches in the Assembly chambers going back nearly six decades. There was the 20-year-old seminarian watching his dad, the late Gov. Pat Brown, present his first inaugural address, and the 36-year-old Brown being sworn in on Jan. 6, 1975, when the median home price was just $41,600. Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak had not yet invented their personal computer when he first took office, as Brown noted in his 2011 address, when he returned to the Capitol to serve historic third and forth terms.
Having mounted three failed bids for the presidency, Brown, now 79, long ago assumed the mantle of elder statesman imparting wisdom on a state he will soon have to hand down. Citing the Women’s March and push to shield “Dreamers” from deportation, he said California is at the forefront of movements to expand protections for women and immigrants.
“All of us – whatever our party or philosophy – have a role to play in defending and advancing our democracy,” Brown said.
On Thursday, he returned repeatedly to themes of broader cooperation and bipartisanship to cure the toxicity coursing though our politics. Brown thanked Trump for delivering “substantial assistance” following devastating wildfires and other natural disasters. He nodded to Republican U.S. Sens. John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins for voting against a GOP-led effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. And at another point, he praised Republican California lawmakers for joining him in passing reforms to the pension system and workers’ compensation, and for putting up votes to secure a rainy day budget reserve, a $7.5 billion water bond, and to extend the cap-and-trade climate auction program.
To the eight Republicans who crossed party lines to back his cap-and-trade deal, Brown promised, to applause from the mostly Democratic chamber: “Don’t worry. I got your back.”
Brown did, however, reserve a moment of tough talk toward Trump for a signature issue of his: climate change. To that end, he announced plans to convene a task force of forestry experts to review how the ecosystems are managed and suggest ways to reduce the threat of fires.
Over the roughly 30-minute address, sprinkled with factoids like the 234,000 words contained in the Penal Code in 1965, Brown offered a staunch defense of last year’s $52 billion gas tax and vehicle license fee increase to pay for roads and transit, saying he would do everything in his power to defeat any repeal that qualifies for the November ballot.
Brown highlighted plans in his final budget proposal to link K-12 education spending with local accountability plans to better track progress of English learners and students from low-income families, and low-cost, online courses designed to serve the 2.5 million Californians between 25 and 34 who are working and lack certificates or college degrees.
He implored lawmakers to examine the need for more mental health and drug treatment programs, along with better training and education for prisoners and past offenders, and urged them to consider the overall criminal justice system rather than reflexively enacting new laws because of horrible crimes and lurid headlines.
Reaction to his rosier assessment of the state fell along predictably partisan lines. Assembly Republican Leader Brian Dahle lambasted Brown’s vision of a thriving state government. He said laws Brown signed that are driving up fuel taxes, energy costs and the minimum wage have left behind ordinary citizens and chased away businesses.
“The cost of living is too high in California,” Dahle, of Bieber, said. “We haven't built many homes in California, and it’s hard to grow an economy when you can't afford to live here.”
Though largely offering praise for the speech, some Democrats acknowledged they also would have liked to hear Brown address California’s mounting housing crisis.
“We're going to talk to the governor quite a bit about continuing our efforts on housing throughout the year,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon told reporters.
Brown did devote extended stretches of his speech to two signature projects – twin water tunnels under the Delta and a high-speed rail, considered central pieces of his legacy. Both infrastructure efforts face considerable political resistance and cost pressures. Brown argued the rail, a punching bag of Republicans here and in Washington, is not unique in having to overcome obstacles. From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Area Rapid Transit System to the Panama Canal, nothing so ambitious comes easy, he offered.
Even as supporters fret over cost increases, to $10.6 billion for the first segment from Madera to Bakersfield, Brown said the link between San Jose and San Francisco, an electrified Caltrain, is financed and ready. Another $1 billion, with matching funds, will be invested in Los Angeles to improve Union Station and fix the Anaheim corridor.
“Yes, it costs lots of money, but it is still cheaper and more convenient than expanding airports and building new freeways to meet the growing demand. It will be fast, quiet and powered by renewable electricity and last for a hundred years,” he said.
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a leading contender to succeed Brown in the governor’s office, said the governor was right to make the case for his major infrastructure projects. While critical of the “misleading” business plans put forward by the high-speed rail authority, which caused him to balk at the project in the past, Newsom said he is “up for the task” of completing the bullet train connecting Northern and Southern California.
“I’m supporting the vision. I want to get it done,” he said, a position that largely syncs with his Democratic rivals.
Newsom also praised Brown's openness to scaling back the water conveyance project to a single tunnel, which he said he hoped would lead to a deal. Newsom had previously said Brown asked him to reserve his judgment about the multibillion dollar project.
“This has got to be a top priority in the next administration,” Newsom said after the speech. “You can't walk away from this.”
Democrats Delaine Eastin, a former state schools chief; former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa; and state Treasurer John Chiang have at one point or another cast aspersions on, or spoken skeptically, about the twin tunnels concept.
Brown said, simply, that the project is needed to conserve water, protect fish and the habitat in the Delta and ensure water to millions of people. Local water districts are pushing ahead.
“That is true,” he concluded, “and that is the reason why I have persisted.”
