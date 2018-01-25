World ‘at immediate and genuine risk,’ Jerry Brown warns in final state address

More Videos 0:52 California sea lion population is booming in Morro Bay — 'They are fat and happy' Pause 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 0:42 14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 1:06 Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home 0:46 Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 8:22 Take a captivating aerial tour of California's massive water system 1:11 Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater 1:28 Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles 0:58 Brown: All of us have a role in defending democracy 0:58 Atomic clock inching toward midnight, Jerry Brown warns Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

In his final State of The State address on Jan. 25, 2018, Gov. Jerry Brown warned of the danger in the world. Video courtesy of the California Channel. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

In his final State of The State address on Jan. 25, 2018, Gov. Jerry Brown warned of the danger in the world. Video courtesy of the California Channel. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee