Want to surf with Kelly Slater at Surf Ranch in Lemoore? Here’s how.

More Videos 0:52 California sea lion population is booming in Morro Bay — 'They are fat and happy' Pause 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 1:06 Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home 2:12 'These are the worst of the worst' 1:11 Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater 0:46 Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 1:10 Get to know gubernatorial candidate Doug Ose 1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 0:58 Vigil marks one year since Andrew Holland's death at SLO County Jail 1:01 What it's like to be a 'Dreamer': SLO immigrant shares his worries Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves Champion surfers and members of the World Surf League came to Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. Tuesday to watch and surf on waves created by a state-of-the-art machine that produces the perfect wave every time in its 2,000-foot-long pond. Champion surfers and members of the World Surf League came to Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. Tuesday to watch and surf on waves created by a state-of-the-art machine that produces the perfect wave every time in its 2,000-foot-long pond. Lew Griswold The Fresno Bee and World Surf League

Champion surfers and members of the World Surf League came to Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. Tuesday to watch and surf on waves created by a state-of-the-art machine that produces the perfect wave every time in its 2,000-foot-long pond. Lew Griswold The Fresno Bee and World Surf League