  • In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves

    Champion surfers and members of the World Surf League came to Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. Tuesday to watch and surf on waves created by a state-of-the-art machine that produces the perfect wave every time in its 2,000-foot-long pond.

Champion surfers and members of the World Surf League came to Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. Tuesday to watch and surf on waves created by a state-of-the-art machine that produces the perfect wave every time in its 2,000-foot-long pond.
California

Want to surf with Kelly Slater at Surf Ranch in Lemoore? Here’s how.

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

January 23, 2018 01:51 PM

If you’ve been itching to ride the man-made waves at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, now is your chance.

And you better hurry.

The creators of this 2,000-foot-long pond that delivers perfect waves are offering this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as part of a contest to raise funds for Americares – a group that provides emergency services during natural disasters.

To enter this fundraising contest, go to the website www.omaze.com. For every $10 you give, you get 100 chances to win. The more you give, the more chances you get.

But don’t delay, because the contest ends Thursday.

If you win, you and a friend will ride the waves and spend the day with famed surfer Kelly Slater, the brains behind Surf Ranch. You can even be coached by Slater, the winner of 11 world surfing championship titles. You will also be treated to a BBQ dinner with Slater and friends. Travel and hotel are also provided.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

California sea lion population is booming in Morro Bay — 'They are fat and happy'

