Before & after: Caltrans removes 12 feet of mud, water from Highway 101 2:00

Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home 1:06

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater 1:11

Highway 101 almost looks like a road again — watch an update 3:39

Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 0:46

Cal Poly professor discusses massive tree die-offs in California 1:22

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood 1:07

Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project 1:59

  • Watch a helicopter rescue from the Montecito mudslides

    Air Squad 6 from the Ventura County Aviation Unit helped rescue this woman from a mudslide in Montecito on the morning of Jan. 9, 2018.

Air Squad 6 from the Ventura County Aviation Unit helped rescue this woman from a mudslide in Montecito on the morning of Jan. 9, 2018.
Ventura County Aviation Unit
Between 400 and 500 personnel have worked 24 hours a day to clear Highway 101 of a "catastrophic, Biblical proportion of mud" after the Montecito mudslides shut the road down Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The mudflow was 750 yards long, 70 yards wide and 15-20 feet deep. Anthony Wagner, public information officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department, gave a Facebook Live update of the Highway 101 progress.

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

A California couple thanked the Santa Barbara County Animal Services for reuniting them with their cat on January 15, almost a week after mudslides destroyed their home in Montecito. Santa Barbara County Animal Services said the cat, Koshka, was rescued from the family home on January 15, after their teams had checked the house daily since January 9. “Today, our Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window,” Santa Barbara County Animal Services wrote on Facebook, “They found Koshka with mud caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers.”

See how CHP chopper found lost hiker near Auburn

See how CHP chopper found lost hiker near Auburn

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew assists California State Park rangers with a search and rescue of a lost female hiker near the Cardiac Bypass Hill Loop Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2018.

10 images that define the deadly Montecito mudslides

10 images that define the deadly Montecito mudslides

Recovery crews slowly made progress on Sunday, January 14, 2017, digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees in Montecito, the California community that was ravaged by deadly mudslides. Another body was found Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 20, Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said.