Watch a helicopter rescue from the Montecito mudslides 0:15

Before & after: Caltrans removes 12 feet of mud, water from Highway 101 2:00

Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home 1:06

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Highway 101 almost looks like a road again — watch an update 3:39

Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater 1:11

Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 0:46

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 0:42

Oroville Dam spillway repair continues as crews install rebar in phase 2 of the project 1:59

New dramatic footage as mudslide death toll rises 1:19

  • California sea lion population is booming in Morro Bay — 'They are fat and happy'

    California sea lions have made a dramatic recovery across the West Coast under the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972. The number of sea lions has tripled from fewer than 89,000 in 1975 to 257,000 in 2014, according to a recent study. In Morro Bay, “They are fat and happy right now,” said Matthew Ashton, chief Harbor Patrol officer for the Port San Luis Harbor District.

California sea lions have made a dramatic recovery across the West Coast under the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972. The number of sea lions has tripled from fewer than 89,000 in 1975 to 257,000 in 2014, according to a recent study. In Morro Bay, “They are fat and happy right now,” said Matthew Ashton, chief Harbor Patrol officer for the Port San Luis Harbor District.
Joe Johnston The Tribune
California

Between 400 and 500 personnel have worked 24 hours a day to clear Highway 101 of a "catastrophic, Biblical proportion of mud" after the Montecito mudslides shut the road down Tuesday, January 9, 2018. The mudflow was 750 yards long, 70 yards wide and 15-20 feet deep. Anthony Wagner, public information officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department, gave a Facebook Live update of the Highway 101 progress.

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

California

A California couple thanked the Santa Barbara County Animal Services for reuniting them with their cat on January 15, almost a week after mudslides destroyed their home in Montecito. Santa Barbara County Animal Services said the cat, Koshka, was rescued from the family home on January 15, after their teams had checked the house daily since January 9. “Today, our Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window,” Santa Barbara County Animal Services wrote on Facebook, “They found Koshka with mud caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers.”

See how CHP chopper found lost hiker near Auburn

California

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew assists California State Park rangers with a search and rescue of a lost female hiker near the Cardiac Bypass Hill Loop Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2018.

10 images that define the deadly Montecito mudslides

California

Recovery crews slowly made progress on Sunday, January 14, 2017, digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees in Montecito, the California community that was ravaged by deadly mudslides. Another body was found Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities to 20, Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said.