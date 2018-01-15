DACA not dead, but Trump is a racist, says California’s attorney general

More Videos 1:11 Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater Pause 0:46 Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:23 Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug 8:22 Take a captivating aerial tour of California's massive water system 3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco 0:49 10 images that define the deadly Montecito mudslides 5:17 Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide 0:31 Video shows Highway 101 buried by mudslide, debris in Montecito 1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 said he would sue the Trump Administration over its decision to end the DACA immigration program. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 said he would sue the Trump Administration over its decision to end the DACA immigration program. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee

