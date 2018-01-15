Coalinga State Hospital said to be on lockdown, but no official confirmation given

Trash-littered hallways, jammed doors, broken windows and clogged sewage are problems reported at Coalinga State Hospital, which is being described as having “riot-like conditions,” according to emails sent to The Bee.
On Monday morning, the hospital said it could not confirm if the facility was on lockdown, but that more information would be available Tuesday.
The hospital has1,286 beds, according to its website. Of that, 941 patients, or 73 percent of the population in 2016, are classified as sexually violent predators.
An email sender called Gabby Joyce sent a message contending that Coalinga State Hospital had been on lockdown since at least Saturday as several inmates protested a new electronics ban the hospital recently implemented. Gabby Joyce did not want to be identified, but said “I have inside information and can assure you all of this is true.”
A California Department of State Hospitals representative did not return phone calls for confirmation of the lockdown and the hospital’s current conditions.
“For more than 24 hours now, Coalinga State Hospital has been on lockdown status,” Gabby Joyce said.
At least 60 windows were broken in what were near riot-like conditions in the hospital, the email from Gabby Joyce said. That sender said hospital police used a heavily armored task force to go in and subdue certain patients earlier Sunday.
Patients are not allowed to walk around, or communicate with their attorneys or families, and phones have been taken, Gabby Joyce said. Hot meals were not being served, disposable razors were not being handed out and several of the units were without water.
“What they have done to these patients is totally against federal laws,” Gabby Joyce said. “They are not allowed to receive calls from their families, attorneys, or anyone. If you try to call one of the units, it simply rings and rings. No one answers because they took all the phones away from them.”
The hospital began treating patients after it opened in 2005. Its website says the hospital works to strengthen “the individual’s self-regulation skills to prepare him for a life free of sexual offending.”
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
