Sea lion attacks San Francisco woman out for a morning swim

A San Francisco woman said she was attacked by a sea lion while swimming at Aquatic Park in the Bay Area on Thursday morning.

The woman said she was swimming at 7 a.m. when a sea lion bit her knee. A retired paramedic who also was swimming provided her initial medical care, according to a statement from the San Francisco Fire Department.

Responders took the woman to San Francisco General Hospital for evaluation, while the city and National Park Service staff investigate the matter further. It was the third confirmed sea lion attack at Aquatic Park in the past month.