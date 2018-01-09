Dramatic images of the mudslides, floods in Santa Barbara County

A structure is smashed against a tree along Hot Springs Road in Montecito, California, after getting hit by a flash flood and debris flow on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
Daniel Dreifuss
Associated Press
This photo provided by shows an aerial view of Montecito, California, with mudflow and debris due to heavy rains on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office
Debris and mud cover the entrance of the Montecito Inn after heavy rain brought flash flooding and mudslides to the area in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. At least 13 people were killed and homes were swept from their foundations Tuesday as heavy rain sent mud and boulders sliding down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
Daniel Dreifuss
Associated Press
Santa Barbara County Fire search dog Reilly looks for victims in damaged and destroyed homes in Montecito, California, following deadly runoff of mud and debris from heavy rain overnight on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.
Mike Eliason
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the main line of the Union Pacific Railroad through Montecito, California, is blocked with mudflow and debris due to heavy rains on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
Mike Eliason
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
This photo provided by Stacey Wright with the Santa Barbara Urban Hikers shows rescue workers searching for survivors along Olive Mill Rd. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Montecito, California. More than a dozen people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
Stacey Wright
Associated Press
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, U.S. 101 freeway at the Olive Mill Road overpass is flooded with runoff water from Montecito Creek in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
Mike Eliason
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
This photo provided by Stacey Wright with the Santa Barbara Urban Hikers shows rescue workers working to revive a child pulled from the mud on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Montecito, California. More than a dozen people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month. The child’s condition was unknown.
Stacey Wright
Associated Press
This photo provided by Stacey Wright with the Santa Barbara Urban Hikers shows a small dog being rescued on Olive Mill Rd. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Montecito, California. More than a dozen people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
Stacey Wright
Associated Press
This photo, provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, shows a semi-tractor trailer sits stuck in mud on U.S. Highway 101, in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
Mike Eliason
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a rainbow forming above Montecito, California, while law enforcement and the curious survey the destruction on Hot Springs Road on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
Mike Eliason
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
This photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows a detail of a Mercedes-Benz hood ornament stuck in the mud after the vehicle was washed away and destroyed by flood waters in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
Mike Eliason
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A car and debris smashed against a tree along Hot Springs Road in Montecito, California. Heavy rain brought flash flooding and mudslides to the area in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. At least 13 people were killed and homes were swept from their foundations Tuesday as heavy rain sent mud and boulders sliding down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
Daniel Dreifuss
Associated Press
A member of the Long Beach Search and Rescue team looks for survivors in a car in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
Daniel Dreifuss
Associated Press
Scott Dixon of the Long Beach Search and Rescue team looks for survivors between Hot Springs Road and Olive Mill Road in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
Daniel Dreifuss
Associated Press
Members of the Long Beach Search and Rescue team head into a debris-soaked area of Montecito, California, to look for survivors on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
Daniel Dreifuss
Associated Press
Scene from the 300 block of Hot Springs Road in Montecito, California, following debris and mud flow due to heavy rain on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.
Mike Eliason
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Mike Eliason
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Mike Eliason
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Debris and mud cover the street in front of local area shops after heavy rain brought flash flooding on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 in Montecito, California. At least 13 people were killed and homes were swept from their foundations Tuesday as heavy rain sent mud and boulders sliding down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
Daniel Dreifuss
Associated Press
A member of the Long Beach Search and Rescue team looks for survivors in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
Daniel Dreifuss
Associated Press
In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the U.S. 101 freeway at the Olive Mill Road overpass is flooded with runoff water from Montecito Creek in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Several homes were swept away before dawn Tuesday when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
Mike Eliason
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Mike Eliason
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Mike Eliason
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Mitchell Barrett crosses mud from an overflown creek on Sheffield Drive in Montecito, California, following the heavy rain, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Barrett was going to check on his parents’ house in Montecito.
Michael Owen Baker
Associated Press
Phillip Harnsberger crosses through mud from a flooded creek on Sheffield Drive in Montecito, California, following heavy rain, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Multiple people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
Michael Owen Baker
Associated Press
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office
The reflection of palm trees in mud and water along Channel Drive in front of The Fours Seasons Biltmore Resort in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Homes were swept from their foundations Tuesday as heavy rain sent mud and boulders sliding down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
Daniel Dreifuss
Associated Press