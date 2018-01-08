Here are your chances to visit California’s redwoods for free at state parks

More Videos 0:25 SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm Pause 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 1:20 See how Fulton Street reopening turned into a downtown Fresno party 2:31 Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide 2:17 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon talks about her first year in office 0:42 Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay 5:46 Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk 1:45 Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress 1:37 Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 0:42 What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Take a look at some of the redwoods state parks you can visit for free in 2018 The Save the Redwoods League is offering visitors 12 free days of admission to more than 40 parks to celebrate the group's 100th birthday in 2018. The Save the Redwoods League is offering visitors 12 free days of admission to more than 40 parks to celebrate the group's 100th birthday in 2018. Save the Redwoods League

The Save the Redwoods League is offering visitors 12 free days of admission to more than 40 parks to celebrate the group's 100th birthday in 2018. Save the Redwoods League