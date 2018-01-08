Here are your chances to visit California’s redwoods for free at state parks

More Videos

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm 0:25

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm

Pause
Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

See how Fulton Street reopening turned into a downtown Fresno party 1:20

See how Fulton Street reopening turned into a downtown Fresno party

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide 2:31

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon talks about her first year in office 2:17

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon talks about her first year in office

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay 0:42

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk 5:46

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk

Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress 1:45

Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 0:42

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

  • Take a look at some of the redwoods state parks you can visit for free in 2018

    The Save the Redwoods League is offering visitors 12 free days of admission to more than 40 parks to celebrate the group's 100th birthday in 2018.

The Save the Redwoods League is offering visitors 12 free days of admission to more than 40 parks to celebrate the group's 100th birthday in 2018. Save the Redwoods League
The Save the Redwoods League is offering visitors 12 free days of admission to more than 40 parks to celebrate the group's 100th birthday in 2018. Save the Redwoods League

California

Here are your chances to visit California’s redwoods for free at state parks

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

January 08, 2018 12:20 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

One group is celebrating 100 years of saving redwoods by giving state parks visitors a gift.

Save the Redwoods League turns 100 in 2018, the group announced in a news release, and it is teaming with California State Parks to offer visitors 12 free days of admission to more than 40 redwood state parks throughout the year to honor the occasion.

“People come from around the world to walk among California’s ancient redwoods,” said Sam Hodder, president and chief executive officer of Save the Redwoods League. “As part of our Centennial celebration, Save the Redwoods League is thrilled to host a free day in the redwood parks once a month all year long. We invite you to stand under the world’s tallest living creatures ... and learn why we are working so hard to protect and restore it. We are celebrating our 100th birthday in the redwood parks, and we want you to join us!”

The second Saturday of each month with be free, however only a limited number of no-cost passes are available – 16,000 in total. Therefore, passes are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Free Second Saturdays at Redwood State Parks events are among many successful programs in the long history of our collaboration with Save the Redwoods League,” said Lisa Mangat, California State Parks Director. “Together, we work through our state parks to support the health, inspiration and education of all Californians. Free Second Saturdays at Redwood State Parks events allow people who might not otherwise be able to visit a park to get outdoors in our spectacular redwood state parks.”

Here are the second Saturday dates throughout 2018:

  • Jan. 13
  • Feb. 10
  • March 10
  • April 14
  • May 12
  • June 9
  • July 14
  • Aug. 11
  • Sept. 8
  • Oct. 13
  • Nov. 10
  • Dec. 8

Passes are available starting today, Jan. 8, from FreeRedwoodsDays.org.

Save the Redwoods League is among the nation’s oldest conservation groups, according to the release, and it has worked to protect and restore redwood forests since 1918. It also aims to help people connect with the natural beauty and serenity of redwoods.

  Comments  

Videos

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm

View More Video