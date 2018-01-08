Here are your chances to visit California’s redwoods for free at state parks

One group is celebrating 100 years of saving redwoods by giving state parks visitors a gift.
Save the Redwoods League turns 100 in 2018, the group announced in a news release, and it is teaming with California State Parks to offer visitors 12 free days of admission to more than 40 redwood state parks throughout the year to honor the occasion.
“People come from around the world to walk among California’s ancient redwoods,” said Sam Hodder, president and chief executive officer of Save the Redwoods League. “As part of our Centennial celebration, Save the Redwoods League is thrilled to host a free day in the redwood parks once a month all year long. We invite you to stand under the world’s tallest living creatures ... and learn why we are working so hard to protect and restore it. We are celebrating our 100th birthday in the redwood parks, and we want you to join us!”
The second Saturday of each month with be free, however only a limited number of no-cost passes are available – 16,000 in total. Therefore, passes are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Free Second Saturdays at Redwood State Parks events are among many successful programs in the long history of our collaboration with Save the Redwoods League,” said Lisa Mangat, California State Parks Director. “Together, we work through our state parks to support the health, inspiration and education of all Californians. Free Second Saturdays at Redwood State Parks events allow people who might not otherwise be able to visit a park to get outdoors in our spectacular redwood state parks.”
Here are the second Saturday dates throughout 2018:
- Jan. 13
- Feb. 10
- March 10
- April 14
- May 12
- June 9
- July 14
- Aug. 11
- Sept. 8
- Oct. 13
- Nov. 10
- Dec. 8
Passes are available starting today, Jan. 8, from FreeRedwoodsDays.org.
Save the Redwoods League is among the nation’s oldest conservation groups, according to the release, and it has worked to protect and restore redwood forests since 1918. It also aims to help people connect with the natural beauty and serenity of redwoods.
