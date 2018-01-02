Felons welcome? Fake road signs mock California’s new status as ‘sanctuary state’

More Videos 1:48 Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon Pause 0:53 Take a look inside the closest cannabis shop to SLO 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 0:41 Marijuana farm fights to overturn SLO County’s new pot rules 1:39 Take the cold plunge into the Pacific at 2018 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos 1:14 Spectacular ocean sunset in Pismo Beach, California 0:42 What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 1:12 These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 0:44 Bald eagle delights visitors at Atascadero Lake 1:15 Water spurts out of sinkhole after water main break in SLO Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works Senate Bill 54, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown and due to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, allows state authorities to refuse cooperation with some federal immigration laws. Here's how it is supposed to work. Senate Bill 54, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown and due to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, allows state authorities to refuse cooperation with some federal immigration laws. Here's how it is supposed to work. Video produced by Hawken Miller

